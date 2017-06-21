Vera Sidika reacts to the leak of her nude photo by her Nigerian ex-boyfriend, Yomi

Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, took to Instagram today to finally
address a leaked nude photo, trending on East African blogs, that was
allegedly released by her supposed Dubai based Nigerian ex-boyfriend,
Yomi Johnson. Vera in a serious of posts called out her ex boyfriend,
revealing that he threatened to deal with her after their relationship
went south and make her life miserable. She accused him of releasing the
photo in an attempt to disgrace her and that she even had a miscarriage
after he told her he didn't want a baby. See screenshots from her
shocking revealtion, after the cut.
