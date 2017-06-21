 Vera Sidika reacts to the leak of her nude photo by her Nigerian ex-boyfriend, Yomi | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Vera Sidika reacts to the leak of her nude photo by her Nigerian ex-boyfriend, Yomi

Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, took to Instagram today to finally address a leaked nude photo, trending on East African blogs, that was allegedly released by her supposed Dubai based Nigerian ex-boyfriend, Yomi Johnson. Vera in a serious of posts called out her ex boyfriend, revealing that he threatened to deal with her after their relationship went south and make her life miserable. She accused him of releasing the photo in an attempt to disgrace her and that she even had a miscarriage after he told her he didn't want a baby. See screenshots from her shocking revealtion, after the cut.











