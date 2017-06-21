 Vanskere debuts Afropolitan 3 piece SS17 collection | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Vanskere debuts Afropolitan 3 piece SS17 collection

Premium African menswear brand Vanskere unveils its Afropolitan three piece SS17 collection. The collection comprises of the brand's Afropolitan three piece concept, which simply implies two tunics and a pant, which is a shift from the norm of a tunic and a pant. A view at the collection reveals a shift from the brand's signature colour palette and geometrical patterns to a combination of threading details and embellishments.

According to the designer -Evans Akere "we have been able to devised a way you can have two tunics that can be worn interchangeably with one trouser without having to make another, which is cost effective"
The three piece collection is targeted at the conservative matured man, they are appropriate for casual and formal events, bridging the gap between formal and casual wear.
Credits:
Models: Patrick Doyle, Femi Odugbemi & Kalu Ikeagwu
Photography: Barret Akpokobayen
Makeup: Omowunmi Makeovers
Styling and Direction: Evans Akere
PR - @morsipr
VANSKERE
Head Office: 17 Salvation Road, Off Opebi Road, Opebi-Ikeja
Outlet: Valley View Mall, Busola Durosinmi Etti Drive, Off Admiralty Way,
Lekki Phase 1
07035298878, 07017332302
info@vanskere.com
www.vanskere.com










NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 16:49

