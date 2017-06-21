Vanskere debuts Afropolitan 3 piece SS17 collection

According to the designer -Evans Akere "we have been able to devised a way you can have two tunics that can be worn interchangeably with one trouser without having to make another, which is cost effective"
The three piece collection is targeted at the conservative matured man, they are appropriate for casual and formal events, bridging the gap between formal and casual wear.
Credits:
Models: Patrick Doyle, Femi Odugbemi & Kalu Ikeagwu
Photography: Barret Akpokobayen
Makeup: Omowunmi Makeovers
Styling and Direction: Evans Akere
PR - @morsipr
VANSKERE
Head Office: 17 Salvation Road, Off Opebi Road, Opebi-Ikeja
Outlet: Valley View Mall, Busola Durosinmi Etti Drive, Off Admiralty Way,
Lekki Phase 1
07035298878, 07017332302
1 comment:
Nice
... Merited happiness
