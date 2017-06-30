Utibe, the boy who sang Davido's song in a viral video, sadly loses his mother

The person who recorded the video, Sham Rock, previously revealed that not only was Utibe now enrolled into school at Government Central Primary school Ibeno, Akwa Ibom state but Davido reached out and paid for a construction of a new home for the boy and his family, which is ongoing.
His mother sadly lost her life and the reason was not stated.
"Rest in peace UTIBES MUM.. U struggled to live, u where always telling me u want to start business I told u to recover first, now I got a call u are gone so soon, if life was to be sold I will buy some more years for u...I tried to battle with ur health,but my best wasn't good enough, Who will look after utibe and the two younger sisters.. Who will live in the huz we are building for u... I just wish u slept in that huz even for a second.. My heart is heavy. But GOD knows best. Rip ma'am," Sham wrote on IG today.
