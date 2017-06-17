 Usher steps out in house slippers, and you won't believe how much it costs (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 17 June 2017

Usher steps out in house slippers, and you won't believe how much it costs (photos)

The singer stepped out in NYC wearing that unattractive slippers but guess how much they cost? It's Fendi and it cost $1,450. See an upclose photo after the cut...



4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Every step he takes costs $$$

17 June 2017 at 18:37
Anonymous said...

Linda the mathmatician, vain trash. Poverty mentality, even with it so called millions

17 June 2017 at 18:46
Anonymous said...

Jealousy kill you! Don't go and make your own money and be vain.

17 June 2017 at 19:09
Anonymous said...

