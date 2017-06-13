US Congressman introduces the "COVFEFE Act" to require preservation of a president's social media records

While the world still struggles to know what "covfefe" means, a member of Congress, Democratic Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois, has introduced a bill, called the "COVFEFE Act," to require the preservation of a president's social media records.
Quigley's bill turns the word into an acronym standing for the 'Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement' Act, which would broaden the scope of the Presidential Records Act of 1978 by including the term "social media" as documentary material.
At the moment, the Presidential Records Act mandates that presidents take all necessary steps to ensure their records are properly documented and stored with the National Archives and Records Administration for public release after they leave office.
The law allows exemptions for personal documents, like diaries and medical records, but otherwise asserts a broad scope. A 2014 amendment expanded its latitude to include electronic records but did not explicitly mandate the preservation of social media records.
A step in the right direction, because social media has come to stay.
