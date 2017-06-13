 US based Nigerian man asks God to forgive him for ever pledging to Nigeria as his country | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

US based Nigerian man asks God to forgive him for ever pledging to Nigeria as his country

Lol. Arrant nonsense...
Posted by at 6/13/2017 08:30:00 am

19 comments:

Anonymous said...

That's his own feeling... Let him be!

13 June 2017 at 08:34
Awa Ume said...

This is madness. I love Nigeria. I love Igbo land. I love every one God created and placed in different parts of the world. God I thank you for your infinite wisdom

13 June 2017 at 08:37
Anonymous said...

pls who knows how i can go about linda's 'i will rather be self made ' programme...i have tried sending her a message on her email lindaikejiads.gmail.com but she has not replied me...pls sumone help a sister

13 June 2017 at 08:39
Anonymous said...

Is that one a news?Of what economic importance is he to Nigeria?

13 June 2017 at 08:45
Alloy Chikezie said...

Considering the current state of the nation, I wouldn't blame him for his comment.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

13 June 2017 at 08:45
Anonymous said...

No be today una dey spoil Nigeria name home and abroad..But this time that Biafra must be actualized so that u can pledge to it.

13 June 2017 at 08:48
Augustine Nnamdi Ugbolue said...

I HEREBY ON BEHALF OF THE ABOVE GENTLEMAN DISOWN NIGERIA. ZOO NATION.

13 June 2017 at 08:50
Ayobamiji Adekunle said...

Soro niyen?????

I pledge to Nigeria my countr
To be ffaithfu, loyal and honest
To serve Nigeria with all my strength
To defend her unity
And uphold her honour and glory
So help me God ,AMEN
JAH BLESS Nigeria
My home my nation ....

13 June 2017 at 08:52
13 June 2017 at 08:52

Soro niyen?????

I pledge to Nigeria my countr
To be ffaithfu, loyal and honest
To serve Nigeria with all my strength
To defend her unity
And uphold her honour and glory
So help me God ,AMEN
JAH BLESS Nigeria
My home my nation ....

13 June 2017 at 08:52
Roman said...

Is that one a news?Of what economic importance is he to Nigeria? No be today una dey

spoil Nigeria name home and abroad..But this time that Biafra must be actualized so that u can pledge to it.

13 June 2017 at 08:58
Anonymous said...

I agree.Nigeria has a bad name world wide.i regret d day I hailed from this country

13 June 2017 at 09:01
@lilybee said...

Of a truth he needs forgive cos, he obviously doesn't know what he's saying...

13 June 2017 at 09:04
James said...

Who pledge to Nigeria epp?
It won't fix the nepotism, corruption, ritualism, discrimination etc
If he chooses to pledge to another country, then he should. It is a free world. Lord knows I'd do the same.

13 June 2017 at 09:13
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

We are not missing him sef


... Merited happiness

13 June 2017 at 09:17
Anonymous said...

13 June 2017 at 09:23

13 June 2017 at 09:23
Anonymous said...

Same here..... I have always wanted to join the 'I will rather be self made' program too. Someone should please put us through . Thanks

13 June 2017 at 09:24
Anonymous said...

All hail Biafra

13 June 2017 at 09:25
Anonymous said...

Which country do you belong to now.

13 June 2017 at 09:25
Andre Cooper said...

I agree with him

13 June 2017 at 09:29

