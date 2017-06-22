 Update: Young lawyer among those killed in attacks on Fulani settlements in Taraba State (Graphic photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Update: Young lawyer among those killed in attacks on Fulani settlements in Taraba State (Graphic photos)

Many people were feared killed and about 120 houses set ablaze in simultaneous attacks carried out on Fulani settlements in Sardauna LGA of Taraba State in the early hours of Sunday, June 18.

It was gathered that over 200 cows were also killed by the attackers suspected to be members of the Mambilla militia group, who invaded several villages and settlements..


One of those killed is a young lawyer identified as Barrister Isa Saudu (pictured above) He was until his death, a staff of Taraba State Judiciary.

More photos below...



Posted by at 6/22/2017 11:11:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts