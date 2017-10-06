 Update: The three murdered sons of a Kenyan politician have been buried (Photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 10 June 2017

Update: The three murdered sons of a Kenyan politician have been buried (Photos)


Last month, LIB reported about the three sons of a Kenyan politician who went missing for days and were later found dead with their bodies dumped in a River. Read here

The three boys identified as Clifford Nyambane 7, Dan Nyamweya 5, and Glen Ongagi 3 were on Friday buried in Nyacheki, Kisii County.

Tears flowed as family and friends viewed the remains of the three murdered children.

Residents and leaders who attended the burial called for speedy investigations into the heinous murder as postmortems revealed that the children were strangled before their bodies were dumped in the river.

The father of the deceased children, James Magara, who is vying for the Kapsoya ward representative seat in Eldoret condemned the killing and urged the police to bring the culprits to book.
“I am unable to control my tears because of the violent killing of the children. I urge the investigators to move with speed and unearth the motive behind the saddening incident that has robbed the family of three innocent children,” the heartbroken father said.
The children’s uncle, Enock Onsanze, who was the last person to be seen with the kids before they went missing,  is the prime suspect and he's being held by police helping with the investigation.

 More photos below...




Posted by at 6/10/2017 06:58:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts