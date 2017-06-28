Update: Suspected killers of Bauchi blogger were hired by his scorned ex-girlfriend after he dumped her to marry another woman - Police

The Bauchi State Police Command has revealed that the suspected killers of blogger Abdulhakeem Bauchin Bauchi were hired by one of his girlfriends who felt betrayed following his intention to marry another woman.
It would be recalled that on March 12, 2017, Bauchin Bauchi was killed by unknown persons and his decomposing body was recovered three days later. See previous report here
However, on the March 17, police detectives attached to Anti kidnapping unit of the Command arrested four suspects but the deceased vehicle was no where to be seen. See report here and here
A statement issued on today, Wednesday, June 28th, by spokesperson for the Command, SP Haruna Mohammed said on May 27, Police detectives successfully recovered the deceased Mercedes Benz 300 model at Edo State and arrested two additional suspects as follows:
1.Earnest Danladi 'm' aged 30 years of Pankshin LGA of Plateau State
2.Freedom Idom 'm' aged 35 years of Awen East LGA of Edo State.
"Investigation also revealed that suspects were hired by one of the victim's girl friend who felt betrayed following his intention to marry another woman."Finally, efforts are being intensified to apprehend the Lady after which suspects would be charged to Court for prosecution"
