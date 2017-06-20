 Update: Soldier who shot Somalia's youngest-ever minister has been sentenced to death | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Update: Soldier who shot Somalia's youngest-ever minister has been sentenced to death

In May 2017, Somalia’s youngest minister was shot dead in an incident close to the presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu.

The 31-year-old Abbas Abdullahi Sheik Siraji was appointed Minister of Public Works and Reconstruction by Prime Minister, Hassan Ali Kheyre March. Now, a military court in Somalia has sentenced a soldier to death by firing squad over the fatal shooting of the late minister...



The BBC however reports that the soldier, whose lawyers said the shooting was an accident, can appeal the ruling. The officer reportedly mistook the minister for an Islamic militant before shooting him inside his car.
