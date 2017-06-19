Update: Several people injured, 2 feared dead after vehicle rams into people in London

Several people were injured as they left a mosque in north London early this morning after a white van rammed into worshippers leaving a mosque, after Ramadan. Read here
. The Muslim Council of Britain confirmed the vehicle had hit people as they were leaving Finsbury Park mosque.
Police said they were called just after 12:20 a.m. to reports of a collision on Seven Sisters Road, which runs through the Finsbury Park area of the city. They said there were a number of casualties and one person had been arrested.
"From the window, I started hearing a lot of yelling and screeching, a lot of chaos outside. … Everybody was shouting: 'A van’s hit people, a van’s hit people'," one woman who lives opposite the scene told the BBC.
"There was this white van stopped outside Finsbury Park mosque that seemed to have hit people who were coming out after prayers had finished. I didn’t see the attacker himself, although he seems to have been arrested, but I did see the van."
Another eyewitness said there were three people in the van, one was captured and held by the Muslims leaving the mosque until police arrived, while the other two escaped.
Update:
According to the Sun newspaper, two worshippers are feared dead after a van rammed people near a mosque in north London
No comments:
Post a Comment