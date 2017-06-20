Update: See photo of the beautiful pregnant woman crushed to death after falling onto railway tracks

Six month pregnant woman, Rosarin Plianlar, was killed when she fell in front of an Airport Rail Link train at the Bagkok's Ban Thap Chang Station on Monday morning (read previous story here) Her sister insisted Rosarin did not commit suicide and advised people to be careful when consuming news on social media.
"My sister didn't commit suicide. Her life was great, her family was warm and her job was good. People should read news carefully," said the sister's Twitter post on Monday night.
The post received many responses from people expressing their condolences with Rosarin’s family.
Rosarin's husband Piyapong Rorbkorb told police his wife had severe morning sickness and often felt dizzy, according to Pol Captain Preecha Boon-aree, a deputy inspector at Makkasan Railway Police Station.
i doubt it was suicide, it is likely to be an accident that she fell because of the
usual pregnancy sickness that women have. even the husband said that she often felt dizzy.
