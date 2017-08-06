Update: See the graphic photo of the head & decapitated body of the schoolboy killed in Ikorodu

Earlier today LIB reported the story of a schoolboy whose body and decapitated head was found inside a sack carried by a man in Ikorodu, Lagos State. The new update reveals that they were actually two men who were caught with the sack.
The 7-year-old schoolboy who allegedly went missing yesterday was found dead, covered with charcoal and foam inside the sack. See the graphic photo below (viewers discretion advised).
12 comments:
rapture should just come already I'm tired .... haaan haaaan
OMG
Ha Aiye o. Ayetoto, Aiye akamora.
Why are humans so wicked? Tueh! The people of Sodom and Gomorrah dey learn wickedness for where this generation dey
Perilous time!what a promising life wasted just like that,God will definitely judge you
Wickedness in the highest place.how do u want the parents to feel.people are heartless.
Look at them, devil incarnates. May they rot in hell.
Lord have mercy, this Ikorodu is becoming something else.
What level of heartlessness is this?
Lord have mercy, this Ikorodu is becoming something else.
jesus .....what a wicked world....RIP
I just wish they will cut both of them piece by piece till they die for what they've done to an innocent helpless life . This are the people that deserve jungle justice with no mercy..I pray the herbalist that asked them to kill this innocent boy die before the weekend.Amen
Post a Comment