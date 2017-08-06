 Update: See the graphic photo of the head & decapitated body of the schoolboy killed in Ikorodu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Update: See the graphic photo of the head & decapitated body of the schoolboy killed in Ikorodu

Earlier today LIB reported the story of a schoolboy whose body and decapitated head was found inside a sack carried by a man in Ikorodu, Lagos State. The new update reveals that they were actually two men who were caught with the sack. 
 
The 7-year-old schoolboy who allegedly went missing yesterday was found dead, covered with charcoal and foam inside the sack. See the graphic photo below (viewers discretion advised).
 
Manuel Kunmi said...

rapture should just come already I'm tired .... haaan haaaan

8 June 2017 at 20:54
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

OMG

8 June 2017 at 20:56
Anonymous said...

Ha Aiye o. Ayetoto, Aiye akamora.

8 June 2017 at 20:59
Exotic Ray said...

Why are humans so wicked? Tueh! The people of Sodom and Gomorrah dey learn wickedness for where this generation dey

8 June 2017 at 21:00
sly john said...

Perilous time!what a promising life wasted just like that,God will definitely judge you

8 June 2017 at 21:07
Anonymous said...

Wickedness in the highest place.how do u want the parents to feel.people are heartless.

8 June 2017 at 21:08
Nkeiruka Eleodi said...

Look at them, devil incarnates. May they rot in hell.

8 June 2017 at 21:13
EDEMA DAMILOLA said...

Lord have mercy, this Ikorodu is becoming something else.

8 June 2017 at 21:14
optimisticlady said...

What level of heartlessness is this?

8 June 2017 at 21:14
EDEMA DAMILOLA said...

Lord have mercy, this Ikorodu is becoming something else.

8 June 2017 at 21:14
Anonymous said...

jesus .....what a wicked world....RIP

8 June 2017 at 21:16
Anonymous said...

I just wish they will cut both of them piece by piece till they die for what they've done to an innocent helpless life . This are the people that deserve jungle justice with no mercy..I pray the herbalist that asked them to kill this innocent boy die before the weekend.Amen

8 June 2017 at 21:24

