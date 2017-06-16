Update: Man who killed his brother over glass of water gets 3-year probation sentence

Last week, LIB reported on the story of Kenyan man in Nairobi County who killed his own brother over a glass of water while they were having dinner at the deceased home. Read here.
On Wednesday, the accused Collins Obenda Gavalwa appeared at a Court in Nairobi and was handed a three-year probation term.
During the period of his 3-year probation, he's required to be of good character and shun crime.
Justice Jessie Lessit, who accepted Obenda’s probation report, warned him of dire consequences should he engage in crime before the lapse of three years.
“If you commit any criminal offence during this period, this court will hand down to you double portion of punishment as you will first be condemned to serve sentence for this offence and then you be condemned to serve for the latter,” Justice Lessit said in her ruling.
She further directed the accused to undergo counseling during that period and urged Obenda to adhere to all the orders given to him by his supervisors.
“You will be required to obey all the instructions and shun bad company,” Justice Lessit told the convict.
Obenda pleaded guilty to a lesser offence of manslaughter that on June 8 he killed his brother.
