Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Update: Man who allegedly killed Ghanaian police officer shot dead

Yesterday, LIB reported the story of Constable Michael Kporyi, a handsome Ghanaian police officer with the Rapid Response Unit at Tema, who was killed by two armed men on a motorbike. Read here.

The new update reveals that Police have shot dead the suspect who allegedly killed their colleague last Monday evening while on patrol duty at Micheal Camp in the Greater Accra Region.
The police, however, acted on intelligence and they were able to find out the hideout of the suspect at Tulaku.

When the Police arrived at the hideout around 3pm on Tuesday, the suspect initially shot at the Police, Accra-based Citi FM reports.

The Police subsequently responded by firing back at the suspect, killing him in the process. The suspect, who is popularly referred to as “Dogo America” has been on Police wanted list for some time now.

Police also arrested five other suspects, including Dogo America’s wife and recovered two AK47 rifles and ammunition in his possession.
