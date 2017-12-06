Update: Indonesian Govt responds to the rape of its citizen by a Nigerian man in Cambodia

Indonesia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Retno Marsudi (pictured) has ensured that legal assistance was provided to a female Indonesian raped by a Nigerian national in Cambodia.
The 22-year-old woman became a victim when she traveled to Siem Reap, Cambodia on May 31. See previous report here:
"Indonesian Embassy (KBRI) in Phnom Penh immediately responded and got access to the victim. We took care of everything and the victim went back to Indonesia," Retno said in Jakarta on Friday, June 9.
She explained that the case was revealed to Indonesian Embassy when a friend of the victim reported the case. A representative of KBRI in Phnom Penh later found the victim and they were informed that the rapist was arrested by the local police.
The perpetrator named Esin Nyong John (38) was arrested in Sok Raam, Siem Reap, a day after the rape.
Retno, without revealing the name or the initial of the victim, ordered her subordinates to monitor the legal process of Esin.
The monitoring is part of KBRI’s responsibility in the context of citizen protection.
