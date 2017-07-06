 Update: Dammy Krane is out of jail after meeting his Bond requirement that was set at $7,500 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Update: Dammy Krane is out of jail after meeting his Bond requirement that was set at $7,500

Nigerian singer, Dammy Kane has now been granted bail. According to the latest update from the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Dammy Krane pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded for a trial by jury and also chose the option of a waiver pre-trial conference.

He has also met his bail condition that was set at $7,500. His defense attorney has changed from Deborah Prager to Courtney Erik. His court hearing will now come up on June 23, 2017 at 9:15am.
