Update: Dammy Krane is out of jail after meeting his Bond requirement that was set at $7,500

Nigerian singer, Dammy Kane has now been granted bail. According to the latest update from the Miami-Dade County Criminal Justice Online System, Dammy Krane pleaded not guilty to the charges and demanded for a trial by jury and also chose the option of a waiver pre-trial conference.
He has also met his bail condition that was set at $7,500. His defense attorney has changed from Deborah Prager to Courtney Erik. His court hearing will now come up on June 23, 2017 at 9:15am.
No comments:
Post a Comment