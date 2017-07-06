Update: Autopsy reveals South African woman found dead in her office was murdered

Gauteng police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele told Sowetan on Monday night that 30-year-old Yende's body had injuries from the neck to the head.
"Her head had injuries and her neck had several bruises which shows that she could have been strangled and that will form part of our investigations. At this stage we don't know what could have killed her. No arrests have been made so far," said Makhubele.He said the initial case of an inquest they had been investigating has changed to murder in light of the autopsy report.
Yende went missing on May 17 after she was last seen entering the Pieterboth substation in Springs, Ekurhuleni, where she worked as a technician. Police found her body lying on a plastic bag on the floor in her office 13 days later.
Her cellphone and handbag were also found with her while her car was parked outside.
Eskom had said that CCTV cameras were not working at the time of her disappearance although footage shows her arriving at work. This factor has led speculation her death was an inside job at Eskom.
Family spokesman Mboneni Yende confirmed the autopsy report showed the deceased was strangled and suffocated.
"The thought of her being killed has shattered us. Initially, police suspected she had killed herself and . It would have given us closure knowing she had her own reasons to take her own life. We want to know who killed her and why."
No comments:
Post a Comment