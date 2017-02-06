Update: 7 charged with ‘murder’ for the gruesome lynching of military officer in Ghana (Photos)

Seven persons arrested including an assembly member for the gruesome murder of a military officer in Denkyira-Obuasi, the Central Region of Ghana were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Cape Coast Thursday morning where they were provisionally charged with ‘Murder ‘amidst heavy security.
Police prosecutors, led by ASP Avornyo, told the court presided over by Rita Amonyiwaa Edusah to remand the accused persons as thorough investigations into the gruesome murder continue.
The court consequently granted the application by the prosecutors and remanded the seven persons to appear again on Monday, June 19, 2017.
William Baah, the assemblyman of Denkyira-Obuasi is said to be the mastermind of the lynching and subsequent burning of a part Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama’s body on Monday, May 29, 2017
Captain Maxwell Mahama who is commander of a military detachment in the area was jogging along the Denkyira Boaso-Diaso road when he stopped and asked some women for direction. He was not in a uniform.
Upon sighting a pistol on him, the women mistook him for an armed robber and alerted the assembly member who allegedly organised some men to lynch him and even burn a part of his body.
