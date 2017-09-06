'Unlike Jonathan, you did not cancel your visit to Borno because of Boko Haram attacked'- Borno state governor, Kashim Shettima tells Osinbajo

Shettima made the observation at the launching of a Presidential intervention in multi-billion naira food aide to victims of the Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast which Osinbajo chaired in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.
"Frankly speaking, after Boko Haram made another violent but failed attempt on a community in Maiduguri last night, I concluded in my mind that we were likely to receive a signal from the Villa putting this event on hold or sending a Minister to represent the Acting President. This was the practice we were conditioned to accept judging from our first term in office. For instance, in May, 2014, we had a time our entire security architecture was put in place for a Presidential visit to Chibok. Everything was in place; even parents of the Chibok schoolgirls were on standby. But that historic andgolden opportunity to show leadership was cancelled at the last hour based on some imaginary considerations. I reminded some persons at the Villa,that within days after the unfortunate abduction, my wife had drivento Chibok from Maiduguri without me and I had gone a day after her visit. I said it was defeatist for us as a country to mark any part of Nigeria were citizens live as a place a sitting President cannot go. Unless where war is in motion, Nigeria has always had the security arsenals, with air and ground troops that should be able to secure the President's visit to any part of this country.
If we believe there is a no-go-area for a Commander In Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, then what message are we sending to citizens who live in that area or are compelled to pass through it. The very day that the Presidential visit was cancelled, we had sent Government officials from Maiduguri to Chibok by road not by presidential helicopter. They were safely in Chibok and had mobilized the entire community. Some people would accuse always making comparisons between the incumbent Federal administration and the past, but then, life itself is acombination of the past and the present. You can only appreciate the present or the past, when you compare them. Mr. Acting President, Sir, we salute your good sense of judgment, your courage, patriotism and passion for the northeast which must have shaped your wisdom tin proceeding with today's event. As I believe the acting President must have thought, the fact that a community was traumatized and displaced last night is the more reason the event should hold. Your Excellency, Sir, this visit is a major psychological warfare that sends amighty and raw signal to the remnants of atrocious murderers, that this time around, Nigeria has a Presidency that cannot beintimidatedbackwards. This is a progressive Presidency that is forward everand backward never. We will forever remain grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for his enormous commitment to ending this insurgency. We are grateful to your dedicated self for the empathy and passion you have shown to us" Governor Shettima said at the beginning of his remarks.
Very true talk, I like this Governor. I have observed him over time and he is very intelligent and also has a steady hand in governance.
Our acting President is truly God sent. God Loves Nigeria.
