Unknown gunmen attack Katsina community leaving 3 dead and several injured

Three persons were killed and five injured when unknown gunmen attacked six communities, Bambami, Tsanni, Dabai Bayawa, Makatanawa, Dan Iya and Alale, all in Batagarawa Local Government Area of Katsina State.
The member representing Batagarawa constituency in the state House of Assembly, Yakubu Tsanni who tabled the issue on the floor of the Assembly under matter of urgent attention, called on concerted authorities to come to the aid of the area.
Commenting on the incident, the Speaker, Yahaya Kusada, said the attack came few weeks after similar incidents occurred at Kaita and Bindawa.
He referred the matter to the House Committee on Security to liaise with relevant security agents to find lasting solution.
Spokesperson for the Katsina State Command, DSP Isah Gambo, who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust said efforts were on to ensure the arrest of the those behind the attacks as investigations had commenced in earnest.
