University of Surrey visiting Abuja and Lagos

Come and meet Ann-Marie, an alumni of the University of Surrey and now international officer for the University to for Nigeria and find out more about studying at a Top 10 UK Institution with world class, research leading academics in one of the most beautiful campus settings in the UK..
Abuja
Monday 12th June
10am – 12.00noon
SI-UK Abuja Office
Suite SF 15 Olive Plaza
by Banex Junction, Wuse 11
Abuja
Phone: 234-8053790901
2pm – 4pm
VantageScope 360 Degrees
Suite B8,1st Floor,
S H M Complex,
Mabushi, Abuja
Phone: 08181113767,09-2905905
Tuesday 13th June
10am-12noon
UKEAS Abuja Office
Suite 3, 2nd Floor
Hatlab Place,
Plot 1952 Sokode Crescent,
Wuse Zone 5, Abuja
Phone:: +234 (0) 9-2906508
2pm-4pm
Dave Abion Abuja Office
Suite 206 (Second Floor), JINIFA Plaza, (Opposite Securities & Exchange Commission Office) Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, FCT-Abuja
Phone: +2348068559860
Wednesday 14th June
Lagos
11am-1pm
UKEAS Ikeja
3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos
Phone: +234-01-3429059
2pm-4pm
Dave Abion Ikeja Office
79, Allen Avenue (2nd Floor, Front Wing - 2nd SAMSUNG Building Before UBA),
Ikeja,
Lagos.
Phone: +2348062700622,
Thursday 15th June
12noon-2pm
UKEAS Victoria Island office
6, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island
Phone: +234 01 2915972
2.30pm-4pm
Dave Abion Victoria Island office
Plot 5, Imam Abib Adetoro Street,
Off Ajose Adeogun Street,
Victoria Island,
Lagos
+2347033383220
Friday 16th June
2pm – 4pm
SI-UK Ikeja office
2nd Floor
84 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos
+234-1-212 0530
