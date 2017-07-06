University of Surrey visiting Abuja and Lagos

research leading academics in one of the most beautiful campus settings in the UK. We are still open for admission for 2017 entry for all MSc courses.
Abuja
Monday 12th June
10am – 12.00noon
SI-UK Abuja Office
Suite SF 15 Olive Plaza
by Banex Junction, Wuse 11
Abuja
Phone: 234-8053790901
2pm – 4pm
VantageScope 360 Degrees
Suite B8,1st Floor,
S H M Complex,
Mabushi, Abuja
Phone: 08181113767,09-2905905
Tuesday 13th June
10am-12noon
UKEAS Abuja Office
Suite 3, 2nd Floor
Hatlab Place,
Plot 1952 Sokode Crescent,
Wuse Zone 5, Abuja
Phone:: +234 (0) 9-2906508
2pm-4pm
Dave Abion Abuja Office
Suite 206 (Second Floor), JINIFA Plaza, (Opposite Securities & Exchange Commission Office) Muhammadu Buhari Way, Central Business District, FCT-Abuja
Phone: +2348068559860
Wednesday 14th June
Lagos
11am-1pm
UKEAS Ikeja
3rd Floor, 76 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos
Phone: +234-01-3429059
2pm-4pm
Dave Abion Ikeja Office
79, Allen Avenue (2nd Floor, Front Wing - 2nd SAMSUNG Building Before UBA),
Ikeja,
Lagos.
Phone: +2348062700622,
Thursday 15th June
12noon-2pm
UKEAS Victoria Island office
6, AdeolaOdeku Street, Victoria Island
Phone: +234 01 2915972
2.30pm-4pm
Dave Abion Victoria Island office
Plot 5, Imam Abib Adetoro Street,
Off Ajose Adeogun Street,
Victoria Island,
Lagos
+2347033383220
Friday 16th June
2pm – 4pm
SI-UK Ikeja office
2nd Floor
84 Opebi Road
Ikeja, Lagos
+234-1-212 0530
