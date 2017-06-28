University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), Preston, UK - Innovative thinking for the real world

Key Academics and other colleagues from UCLan will be visiting Lagos in July. UCLan is hosting an Open Day on the 6th July 2017 at the Renaissance Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos from 2 to 5 pm.
Attendance is free but enquirers should register their interest by emailing KOkolue@uclan.ac.uk
Please find below the details of the event:
UCLan Open Day
Date: 6th July 2017
Time: 2.00pm – 5.00pm
Venue: Nnamdi Azikiwe Conference Room, Renaissance Hotel, 38/40 Isaac John Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.
For more information, please visit our website: www.uclan.ac.uk
2 comments:
This is a wonderful opportunity to meet with the academics from the university.
