 University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), Preston, UK - Innovative thinking for the real world

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), Preston, UK - Innovative thinking for the real world

Based in Preston in the northwest of England, UCLan offers an extensive range of programmes, state of the art facilities, competitive tuition fees and attractive scholarships.

Key Academics and other colleagues from UCLan will be visiting Lagos in July.  UCLan is hosting an Open Day on the 6th July 2017 at the Renaissance Hotel, GRA Ikeja, Lagos from 2 to 5 pm.

Attendance is free but enquirers should register their interest by emailing KOkolue@uclan.ac.uk

Please find below the details of the event:

UCLan Open Day
Date: 6th July 2017
Time: 2.00pm – 5.00pm
Venue: Nnamdi Azikiwe Conference Room, Renaissance Hotel, 38/40 Isaac John Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

For more information, please visit our website: www.uclan.ac.uk

Anonymous said...

This is a wonderful opportunity to meet with the academics from the university.

28 June 2017 at 13:04
Chamberlain Okolue said...

This is a wonderful opportunity to meet with the academics from the university and to learn more about UCLan.

28 June 2017 at 13:30

