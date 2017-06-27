UNIMAID terror attacks: Governor Shettima approves N50m trenches, allowances for Special Guards

Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima on Monday assessed different scenes of multiple suicide attacks in the eastern part of University of Maiduguri following which he approved the immediate release of N50m for ongoing digging of trenches behind the University which covers 27 kilometres, through which Boko Haram insurgents have been accessing the school in the dead of the night.
The Governor had two weeks ago mobilized caterpillars to start the digging as a way of responding to previous attacks. Shettima announced that he was releasing fifty million not only to fund the digging exercise but also to support payment of allowances to special guards drawn from local vigilantes who are to work with the military in policing porous areas.
The trenches are being designed to make it impossible for insurgents to drive into the University and also create difficulty for insurgents to cross on foot while the military will take advantage of being at the top to neutralize insurgents.
Shettima said even though the University is a Federal institution, it was also part of Borno Government’s responsibility to intervene in securing lives and preventing the desire of insurgents to force the close down of the school.
Acting Vice Chancellor, Aliyu Shugaba who conducted Shettima round the scenes was elated by the Governor’s intervention. He revealed that the University has since put up a request of N2.8 billion naira to enable it fund the erection of perimeter fence round the exposed portions of the school.
The Governor later went into the Vice Chancellor's office and presided over a security meeting that was attended by the Garrison Commander of the 7th Division of the Nigerian Army, the Commissioner of Police and those in charge of internal security at the University.
During the closed door meeting, measures where taken to increase number of armed security persons to be deployed for policing of the porous areas. The meeting agreed to contribute armed personnel from the Army, local vigilante, guards with the University in addition to erecting additional points for distance surveillance and night vision surveillance gadgets.
Borno Police Commissioner, Damian Chukwu gave assurance that surveillance will be increased by the police.Sunday night's, carried out by seven suicide attackers was the fifth in series happening in recent times. The attackers were mostly women who blew themselves up.
The University is currently on break with students expected to be home in the next four months. It is hoped that security should improve before their return.
No comments:
Post a Comment