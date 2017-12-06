Ultimatum to Igbos: Kano lawmaker backs Northern youths

A member of the House of Representatives from Kano State, Aminu Suleiman has backed the call by the Coalition of Northern Youths that all the Igbo should vacate northern Nigeria before three months or be forced to leave
The lawmaker said people from eastern part of the country have held Nigeria to ransom through their secession threats and other activities.
“I have read the statement of the Northern Youths Coalition. I may not completely say I share their vision 100 per cent; but they have found a supporter in me, because the people of eastern Nigeria have taken this country to ransom.
“They have been causing serious problems to this country; they caused the civil war, which brought backwardness in this country. They have been using provocation to attract more attention than other parts of the country,” he said.
Suleiman, who chairs the House Committee on Tertiary Education, also condemned calls by some northern elite, especially the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, for the arrest of the northern youths.
“People like el-Rufai just played to the gallery. I condemn him entirely for coming out to issue arrest warrant against the northern youths. Where was el-Rufai when IPOB and other secessionist groups in the South East were calling for secession? Don’t they have governors? Don’t they have elders? Why didn’t they caution them"
