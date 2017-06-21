Ultimatum: I'll ensure Arewa Youths are arrested no matter how long it takes- El-Rufai tells South East leaders

The meeting was to address the October 1st ultimatum given to Igbos residing in the North to vacate the region by some Northern youths. El-Rufai had ordered for the arrest of the Youths after they gave the ultimatum on June 6th.
At the meeting with South East leaders yesterday, El-Rufai vowed to ensure that the youths are arrested no matter how long it takes.
"Kaduna used to be a home for all, but so much crisis has divided the state and the metropolis across religious lines. As a government that is why we abolished indigeneship, once you live in Kaduna you are an indigene. We are going to arrest the Arewa Youths and bring them to justice no matter how long it takes”he said
3 comments:
Time will tell
... Merited happiness
it has been how many days since the arewa youths has issued their threats against the igbos that are living in the north yet the police has
not arrested anyone irrespective of that.
this man is just insulting our intelligents. don't you know where their secretariat is to go arrest them? deceiving your self
