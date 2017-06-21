 Ultimatum: I'll ensure Arewa Youths are arrested no matter how long it takes- El-Rufai tells South East leaders | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Ultimatum: I'll ensure Arewa Youths are arrested no matter how long it takes- El-Rufai tells South East leaders

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai met with South East leaders from the 19 Northern states in his office yesterday June 20th.

The meeting was to address the October 1st ultimatum given to Igbos residing in the North to vacate the region by some Northern youths. El-Rufai had ordered for the arrest of the Youths after they gave the ultimatum on June 6th.


At the meeting with South East leaders yesterday, El-Rufai vowed to ensure that the youths are arrested no matter how long it takes.
"Kaduna used to be a home for all, but so much crisis has divided the state and the metropolis across religious lines. As a government that is why we abolished indigeneship, once you live in Kaduna you are an indigene. We are going to arrest the Arewa Youths and bring them to justice no matter how long it takes”he said
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Time will tell


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 16:56
Bankole said...

it has been how many days since the arewa youths has issued their threats against the igbos that are living in the north yet the police has

not arrested anyone irrespective of that.

21 June 2017 at 17:01
Anonymous said...

this man is just insulting our intelligents. don't you know where their secretariat is to go arrest them? deceiving your self

21 June 2017 at 17:17

