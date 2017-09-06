UK's Jeremy Corbyn accidentally slaps Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry's breast (Photo/Video)

Footage shows the pair laughing before Corbyn attempted to high-five Thornberry but hits her breast. Fortunately, Thornberry did not appear to notice the embarrassing moment and continued smiling.
Twitter users noticed though and made hilarious comments about it.
According to exit polls last night, Corbyn's Labour party was up from 232 to 26 seats while the Conservatives were on track to lose 16 seats, leaving them on 314 and well short of a majority.
See the embarrassing video below.
There is nothing embarrassing about it! It is a honest mistake.
