Friday, 9 June 2017

UK's Jeremy Corbyn accidentally slaps Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry's breast (Photo/Video)

Jeremy Corbyn, British politician, and leader of UK's Labour Party was in high spirits after the exit polls. In a celebratory mood, he attempted to give the Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry a high-five but he missed her hand and hit her breast. How embarrassing it was!

Footage shows the pair laughing before Corbyn attempted to high-five Thornberry but hits her breast. Fortunately, Thornberry did not appear to notice the embarrassing moment and continued smiling.

Twitter users noticed though and made hilarious comments about it.




According to exit polls last night,  Corbyn's Labour party was up from 232 to 26 seats while the Conservatives were on track to lose 16 seats, leaving them on 314 and well short of a majority.

See the embarrassing video below.

Posted by at 6/09/2017 02:08:00 pm

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

There is nothing embarrassing about it! It is a honest mistake.

9 June 2017 at 14:14

