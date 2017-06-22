 UK star James Lock lashes out at rapper Tyga after he sends message to his girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 22 June 2017

UK star James Lock lashes out at rapper Tyga after he sends message to his girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou

Since breaking up with Kylie Jenner, Tyga has been on the lookout for a new love interest. He recently made the mistake of sending a flirty message to Yazmin Oukhellou, who is dating Towie star James Lock, and James did not spare him.

Tyga sent Yazmin two flame emojis on Instagram, letting her know that he was interested in her. And James immediately blasted Tyga in a scathing Instagram message that shut him up completely.


“What’s happening Tyga? Listen just seen you have slid into my girlfriend’s DMs and it didn’t quite work out for you. Seriously though, why would she want a Tyga when she had a lion at home?” James wrote.

Tyga is yet to come up with an adequate response but it seems he has given up on Yazmin as he was seen with another blonde beauty at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Posted by at 6/22/2017 04:46:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts