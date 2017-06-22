UK star James Lock lashes out at rapper Tyga after he sends message to his girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou

Tyga sent Yazmin two flame emojis on Instagram, letting her know that he was interested in her. And James immediately blasted Tyga in a scathing Instagram message that shut him up completely.
“What’s happening Tyga? Listen just seen you have slid into my girlfriend’s DMs and it didn’t quite work out for you. Seriously though, why would she want a Tyga when she had a lion at home?” James wrote.
Tyga is yet to come up with an adequate response but it seems he has given up on Yazmin as he was seen with another blonde beauty at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
No comments:
Post a Comment