Saturday, 10 June 2017

UK Elections: Seven British-Nigerian candidates including 5 women elected as MPs

Seven British-Nigerian candidates have been elected into the United Kingdom parliament in the just concluded General Elections.
Helen Grant, who has a father won Maidstone and the Weald for the Conservative party taking 56.4% of the vote.

Kate Osamor, both of whose parents are Nigerian won Edmonton  for the Labour party with 71.5% of the vote.
Bim Afolami won Hitchin & Harpenden
Fiona Onasanya Chi won Peterborough
Chi Onwurah , who has a Nigerian father won Newcastle Central  for the Labour party taking 64.9% of the vote.
Kemi Badenock won Saffron Walden
Chuka Umunna who has a Nigerian father won Streatham for the Labour party taking 68.5% of the vote.
