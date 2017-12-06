 Uh uh! Diamond Platnumz calls out his babymama Zari Hassan and she fires back! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Uh uh! Diamond Platnumz calls out his babymama Zari Hassan and she fires back!

Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz just took to Instagram minutes ago to call out the mother of his two kids, Zari Hassan. He shared a photo of Zari in a pool with a man's hand supposedly on her ass and called her out, writing "The reason why sometimes I prefer being a player than a committed loyal man.."

Zari has now responded to Diamond. She fired back, explaining that the man pictured is actually her late ex husband's cousin and his wife was the one who took the photo. 
 

"Photo credit was by his wife. He is my kids' uncle, the late's cousin And I happened to meet them at a spa. When you are that IT loyal gal, someone will always find fault when it's not there just to cover and turn around stories of all the dirty they do behind you back. And to the fools circulating this nonsense mnitole nja zakisenge kwa maisha yangu punda nyinyi." Zari wrote.

 
If you recall, the drama between them started before the death of Zari Hassan's ex-husband, Ivan Ssemwanga, whom she has 3 sons for. Their trouble then intensified after his death as it put a strain on their relationship, as it was revealed that Diamond was not standing by her side after she rushed back to take part in her ex's funeral ceremonies.
Posted by at 6/12/2017 02:25:00 pm

10 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Lol..Their problem!

12 June 2017 at 14:29
Anonymous said...

Even if hes her twin bro the position of his hand is not nice😞

12 June 2017 at 14:31
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

What was she supposed to do? The father of her 3kids died and so she shouldn't be part of his burial? Kids everywhere.


Long live LIB

12 June 2017 at 14:33
Emma said...

okay, they are busy fighting themselves on social media over a silly picture, lol, these

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

people self. if they know they can't handle these things they should not marry.

12 June 2017 at 14:38
Anonymous said...

Diamond looking stupid right now. Verify your shit before you accuse. The guy's hand is not even touching her btw.

12 June 2017 at 14:44
angered said...

If I hear PIM from this foolish diamond platinumz again. You wanted to turn a hoe into a housewife. Are you not stupid. Zari who has been passed round the block of entertainers and wealthy men. Even has sex tape, you now think that is the perfect person to call wifey and you think you will enjoy her alone? Nigga if you dont shut it and take several seats.

12 June 2017 at 14:47
Anonymous said...

Linda pls also try and be reaching out to student as well. Am finding it difficult feeding here in school,pls whoever can help me out with little foodstuffs, i will be very greatful. dojieleen@gmail.com

12 June 2017 at 14:50
Anonymous said...

She can still fuck the late husband's cousin. This hoes ain't loyal.

12 June 2017 at 14:53
Agbomen said...

Men always making excuses for their lack of fidelity. Why not ask her straight up, rather talk bulls..t on social media. Smh.

12 June 2017 at 14:55
Manuel Kunmi said...

na them sabi jare

12 June 2017 at 15:02

