Saturday, 10 June 2017

Ugandans on social media mock President Museveni for watering plants during heavy rainfall

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, who is not new to causing unnecessary drama in his country, was pictured on June 2, 2017, watering a plant during a heavy downpour for his insistence on Operation Wealth Creation and his exemplification of the Modern Drip Irrigation system in Uganda.

His bodyguards and others present at the event are also seen taking shelter under umbrellas as the unbothered President carry on in his business.
 
However, Ugandans on social media and others are presently having a laugh over the president's gesture and it's hilarious.









 
