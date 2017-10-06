Ugandans on social media mock President Museveni for watering plants during heavy rainfall

Uganda's President Yoweri
Museveni, who is not new to causing unnecessary drama in his country,
was pictured on June 2, 2017, watering a plant during a heavy downpour
for his insistence on Operation Wealth Creation and his exemplification
of the Modern Drip Irrigation system in Uganda.
His
bodyguards and others present at the event are also seen taking shelter
under umbrellas as the unbothered President carry on in his business.
However, Ugandans on social media and others are presently having a laugh over the president's gesture and it's hilarious.
