Ugandan man seeks court order to exhume Zari Hassan's billionaire ex-husband to retrieve cash buried with him

Uganda's billionaire businessman and Zari Hassan's former husband, Ivan Ssemwanga who died on the 25th of May following a terrible heart attack was buried on the 30th of May with money (SA Rands, Ugandan Shillings & US dollars) thrown into the grave by his rich gang crew. (See photos here)
Now, there is a problem for his family as a Ugandan citizen is seeking court orders to exhume the body of the businessman so he can retrieve the money his gang members buried alongside his body.
In the suit papers filed with the country's High Court, the man identified as Magugu Abey has named 'A Plus Funeral Management' and the 'Bank of Uganda' as respondents, the Star reported.
According to him, he says the bank acted in negligence by failing “to ensure the respect of monetary currency of Uganda and other countries”.
“All the currencies of Uganda shillings, South African Rand and United States Dollars and/or other currencies put in the grave and buried along with Ivan Ssemwanga’s body be removed by ordering the respondents to exhume the said late for purposes of respecting the Uganda currency and other currencies,” reads part of the application.
The Star also reports that Abey wants the court to allow him custody of the cash so he can put it back into circulation.
The late Ssemwanga was a flamboyant billionaire businessman well known for throwing wads of cash at revelers in parties he attended in Uganda and South Africa.
He was married to Zari Hassan, a Ugandan socialite for 10 years and their union was blessed with three sons before they divorced.
Zari is now married Tanzanian Bongo singer, Diamond Platnumz.
3 comments:
