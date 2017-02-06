Despite the loss, Uber said it posted $3.4 billion in revenue, the company spokesperson said, 'these results demonstrate that our business remains healthy and resilient as we focus on improving our culture, management and relationship with drivers and Uber is on a good trajectory towards profitability'. Uber also said it's looking for a chief financial officer who has worked at a public company or experience taking a company public.
Friday, 2 June 2017
Uber losses $708 million in the first quarter of 2017
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/02/2017 05:07:00 am
