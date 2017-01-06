Tyga begging Kylie Jenner to take him back?

There are reports that Tyga is begging his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who has since moved on to Travis Scott, to take him back.
Sources close to the reality star tell Ok Magazine
“Kylie can’t stand it. She kind of felt sorry for him earlier on, but not since he’s been partying like a madman."
"She’s threatened to block his number and change hers but she can’t because he still owes her a lot money."
"She wakes up to a string of drunken messages, some angry, some begging
her to take him back. He’s totally heart-broken and it comes out when
he’s had too much to drink.”
3 comments:
Linda Ikeji, please bring back our LIS
See ya life na??.
This guy shuld try and move on
