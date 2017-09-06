Two men raped by 7 women in Zimbabwe

Police in Zimbabwe says two men were sexually assaulted after they were offered lifts by seven women in two separate incidents in Harare.
The first victim was held up with a gun, forced into the bush, raped and then drugged while the other was knocked out by a drink and abused while unconscious.
Police are now investigating rape case and have also urged members of the public to be vigilant when they are picked up by women.
The Herald reported that Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said one of the two recent victims, aged 37, was picked up in Harare on May 27 by a car containing one man and two women.
A woman who came aboard at the same time, the policeman said, pointed what seemed to be a pistol at the man after the driver had taken the car on a detour.
Chief Supt Nyathi said the woman force-marched the man into the bush, adding that: 'One of the females forced the complainant to have sexual intercourse with him without his consent while another female accused forced the complainant to drink an unknown liquid which left the complainant unconscious.'
The other man also boarded a car in Harare, this one containing five unknown people, before being offered a drink by a woman which knocked him unconscious.
Chief Supt Nyathi said: 'When the complainant gained consciousness he discovered that he had been abused.'
Last year police were on the lookout for four women alleged to have sexually abused a 29-year-old man after offering him a lift in the Zimbabwean capital.
In 2015, another man also aged 29 was allegedly raped at gunpoint after being given a ride from Magunje Growth Point.
