Two men arraigned in court for engaging in homosexual acts in Lagos

The accused, Promise Oluwabunkenoye,24 and Kehinde Abiola ,29 were brought before a Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday and charged with anal sex.
They were caught by a police patrol team fighting in public and upon interrogation, one of them confessed that he had been invited to Romeo and Juliet Hotel located at Ejigbo on May 28 at 5.00 a.m. for anal sex but afterwards wasn’t paid.
The police prosecutor, Sgt. Anthonia Osayande, made the above allegation while addressing the court. She further stated that the accused with others still at large committed the offences at City Centre Hotel at Ijeshatedo in Surulere about 3.00.p.m. on June 1.
In spite of the confession, the accused both pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Ipaye Nwachukwu, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like sum. One of the sureties must be a blood relation and the other must be a cleric or community leader. She also asked the accused to their photographs to the court register.
The case was adjourned until Aug. 3.
