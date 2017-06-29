Two escaped Chibok schoolgirls meet President Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump at the White House

Joy Bishara , 20, and Lydia Pogu , 19, two of the Chibok schoolgirls who were able to escape from Boko Haram in 2014, met with US President Donald Trump at the White House Wednesday, June 28. The duo and several other girls who escaped moved to the United States to complete school.
With the help of a Christian nonprofit, others, they were able to attend boarding school in Virginia.
Bishara and Pogu transferred their senior year and recently graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy. They will be attending Southeastern University in Florida in the fall.
