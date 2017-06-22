Twitter users accuse Kim Kardashian of trying to steal Beyonce's twin birth shine by announcing her surrogacy plans
Reality star, Kim Kardashian is being called out on Twitter for trying to 'steal' Beyonce's spotlight by announcing her plan to use a surrogate mother after Beyonce welcomed her twins. See the rest of the tweets below...
So true, u have two kids already, and now that Bee had twins all of a sudden u need a surrogate to have your 3rd child.. They want to be in d news all the time
People can be so dumb, creating issues when there's none. Hasn't Kim been on about considering a surrogate even b4 beyonces pregnancy was announced? They should leave Kim alone pls.
Long live LIB
Make una free this woman na 😂😂😂
Jobless people...
They live on twitter while the bitch is making her money
