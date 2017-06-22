 Twitter users accuse Kim Kardashian of trying to steal Beyonce's twin birth shine by announcing her surrogacy plans | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Twitter users accuse Kim Kardashian of trying to steal Beyonce's twin birth shine by announcing her surrogacy plans

Reality star, Kim Kardashian is being called out on Twitter for trying to 'steal' Beyonce's spotlight by announcing her plan to use a surrogate mother after Beyonce welcomed her twins. See the rest of the tweets below...












4 comments:

Anonymous said...

So true, u have two kids already, and now that Bee had twins all of a sudden u need a surrogate to have your 3rd child.. They want to be in d news all the time

22 June 2017 at 09:22
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

People can be so dumb, creating issues when there's none. Hasn't Kim been on about considering a surrogate even b4 beyonces pregnancy was announced? They should leave Kim alone pls.

Long live LIB

22 June 2017 at 09:26
Manuel Kunmi said...

Make una free this woman na 😂😂😂

22 June 2017 at 09:37
MUFC said...

Jobless people...

They live on twitter while the bitch is making her money

22 June 2017 at 09:49

