Twitter user narrates how security guard at an Abuja rehab centre supplied hard drugs to addicts
Twitter user, NsukDropOut shared a story of how a security guard at an Abuja rehab centre in which his brother was a resident, supplied hard drugs to addicts. Read the rest of his tweets and replies from other users after the cut.
4 comments:
What kind of example are they trying to set. WTF
That security guard should be dealt with severely.
it is obvious that centre itself doesn't train and also caution the staff to avoid such kind of thing. and then
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
a person in rehab is not supposed to have access to money. drug rehabilitation centre is like a mental disorder ward in hospital.
Just Negodu
@Galore
Post a Comment