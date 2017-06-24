 Twitter user narrates how security guard at an Abuja rehab centre supplied hard drugs to addicts | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Twitter user narrates how security guard at an Abuja rehab centre supplied hard drugs to addicts

Twitter user, NsukDropOut shared a story of how a security guard at an Abuja rehab centre in which his brother was a resident, supplied hard drugs to addicts. Read the rest of his tweets and replies from other users after the cut.







Posted by at 6/24/2017 07:57:00 pm

4 comments:

maddtunez said...

What kind of example are they trying to set. WTF

24 June 2017 at 20:08
kenandakyns said...

That security guard should be dealt with severely.

24 June 2017 at 20:10
Clara said...

it is obvious that centre itself doesn't train and also caution the staff to avoid such kind of thing. and then

a person in rehab is not supposed to have access to money. drug rehabilitation centre is like a mental disorder ward in hospital.

24 June 2017 at 20:13
GALORE said...

Just Negodu




@Galore

24 June 2017 at 20:15

