Monday, 12 June 2017

Twitter user claims a lady was proposed to by her boyfriend at a party organized by her married sugar daddy

According to Twitter user, iMbali, a lady was proposed to by her boyfriend at her birthday party organized by her married sugar daddy. Read the rest of her tweets after the cut...




Posted by at 6/12/2017 12:44:00 pm

7 comments:

Cynthia Obi said...

That serves the married guy right,they have been using him since.married guys don't know that no real lady value them only needed they cash nd go way.so please if u know u are married nd love side chick always maintain u line,don't always value yourself as always heart own,just any advice

12 June 2017 at 12:56
Anonymous said...

But come on,is this really believable? Would she bring her bf to the party when her sugar daddy could likely show up?

12 June 2017 at 12:58
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Adonbilivit


... Merited happiness

12 June 2017 at 13:31
Anonymous said...

Na so na! Kini big deal

12 June 2017 at 13:33
Ina said...

This narrator sef, what if her bf sees these posts and decodes? Of course he knows you're his fiancés friend. It could lead to a break up o, except the dude doesn't even care.

12 June 2017 at 13:49
Anonymous said...

All of them no well.

12 June 2017 at 14:07
Anonymous said...

Sugar daddies don't show up

12 June 2017 at 14:16

