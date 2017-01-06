After seeing his girl, he asked her via text where she was at and she replied; "at home laying down, bored" She also asked him where he was and he replied; "playing 2k with squad.'. Read the rest of his tweets after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 1 June 2017
Twitter stories! Man catches his girlfriend with another man while he was on a date with his sidechick
After seeing his girl, he asked her via text where she was at and she replied; "at home laying down, bored" She also asked him where he was and he replied; "playing 2k with squad.'. Read the rest of his tweets after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/01/2017 10:38:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
5 comments:
but he knows it in his heart.
What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. What technicality are you talking about?. Please of good moral upstanding and a real and true person ...... Right is Right while Wrong is Wrong. Live up for the truth Always.
KARMA IS A BITCH
Mtsheeeeewwwwww...
The guy that posted this has the brain of an elephant
Mumu people
Post a Comment