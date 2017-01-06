 Twitter stories! Man catches his girlfriend with another man while he was on a date with his sidechick | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 1 June 2017

Twitter stories! Man catches his girlfriend with another man while he was on a date with his sidechick

The story was shared on Twitter by a guy named Sonny. According to him, his friend was out on a date with his side chick when he saw his girlfriend at the same restaurant with another man.

After seeing his girl, he asked her via text where she was at and she replied; "at home laying down, bored" She also asked him where he was and he replied; "playing 2k with squad.'. Read the rest of his tweets after the cut...



Posted by at 6/01/2017 10:38:00 am

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

but he knows it in his heart.

1 June 2017 at 10:47
Anonymous said...

What is good for the goose is also good for the gander. What technicality are you talking about?. Please of good moral upstanding and a real and true person ...... Right is Right while Wrong is Wrong. Live up for the truth Always.

1 June 2017 at 10:51
OSINANL said...

KARMA IS A BITCH

1 June 2017 at 10:55
MUFC said...

Mtsheeeeewwwwww...

The guy that posted this has the brain of an elephant

1 June 2017 at 10:58
ogadinma godwin said...

Mumu people

1 June 2017 at 11:26

