Turn up the heat at Mente de Moda’s MidSummerVersary?

At the June edition of Mente de Moda we were just warming up but July is the month that we turn up the heat! We’re super excited as this edition we’re celebrating our 4 year anniversary! Mark July 9th in your calendars and meet us at our usual spot on Wole Olateju in Lekki Phase 1.
The Junebug edition was one of our favourites as we had our first ever chicken wing eating contest! We also had fun in the sun while indulging in treats from different vendors and of course discounts always brighten up the mood. We’ll cut all of the small talk and get straight down to business and let you know what to expect for the July edition.
Discounts
If you know Mente de Moda, you know we love a good discount! Because it’s our anniversary edition, we’re feeling even more generous and giving a 20% discount for the 4 weeks leading up to the next event. Hurry up and book your stall at www.mentedemoda.com. We’re also giving out 4 FREE stalls to the 4 lucky vendors who get the highest likes after posting our flyers with the hashtag #mentedemoda. The competition ends by the end of next week when winners will also be announced, so get to posting.
Activities
Because we’re not conventional and Mente de Moda is a social event, we keep you guys entertained with a range of activities. Here’s what we have going on this month.
-Henna is making a comeback
-Table tennis + Snooker are reappearing courtesy Games@Events
-Fifa Tournament is taking off for all of the loyal fans
-Snakes&Ladder + Ludo will be provided by Beerpit-the number one name in social gaming
-The chicken wing eating contest will return and this time around, we’re doing a battle of 4 on 4! Interested teams should reach out via email as the proceeds will go to a charity of their choice (entrance fee applies)
Giveaways
At this edition, up to 40 T-shirts will be up for grab on the exhibition day so keep an eye out and make sure you leave with one.
We’re looking to make Mente de Moda magic at our MidSummerVersary edition, but we can’t make it without you. We hope to see you bright and early on the 9th of July ready to enjoy an array of discounts with good people and even better vibes.
