Friday, 30 June 2017

True Love! Couple both aged 99 celebrate 80th wedding anniversary and say their long union is due to honesty

Donald and Vivian Hart from Michigan are sure proof that true love exists, the pair both aged 99 recently celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary. The one thing anyone would want to find out from them is the secret to such a loving, long lasting union and they were happy to reveal their secrets. 'Make sure the relationship is honest,' said Donald.

'Try to do what's right in God's eyes... It's good to laugh together. Have fun with each other, but don't make jokes at the expense of the other.'
Vivian lovingly added: 'Always be willing to help and stay alert to your spouse.
'We have prayer every day together in the morning and the night. We don't keep our mind on our troubles.'
 How they met is a lovely story on its own. One day after church, a group of girls asked Donald for directions and he ended up walking Vivian home. They got married on June 25 1937. Their were separated when Donald was drafted to serve in World War 2 but fortunately, he returned alive. Their family spoke of how Donald and Vivian's 'strength, forgiveness and commitment to their family and church' have seen them reach such an incredible milestone.


Their eldest son Don said:
'When I look back on it I think, "Boy, we were really poor".
'We lived in a dinky house — it had been a chicken coop. We didn't have things, but we had a lot of fun.' Those eight decades have not been all rosy but they stuck to the age old method of fixing broken things rather than discarding them.
Donald said: 'When those times happen you get knocked down, but you just get up and go again.
'When you get together again, it was better yet than ever. Seems that way.'

