True Love! Couple both aged 99 celebrate 80th wedding anniversary and say their long union is due to honesty

'Try to do what's right in God's eyes... It's good to laugh together. Have fun with each other, but don't make jokes at the expense of the other.'
Vivian lovingly added: 'Always be willing to help and stay alert to your spouse.
'We have prayer every day together in the morning and the night. We don't keep our mind on our troubles.'
Their eldest son Don said:
'When I look back on it I think, "Boy, we were really poor".
'We lived in a dinky house — it had been a chicken coop. We didn't have things, but we had a lot of fun.' Those eight decades have not been all rosy but they stuck to the age old method of fixing broken things rather than discarding them.
Donald said: 'When those times happen you get knocked down, but you just get up and go again.
'When you get together again, it was better yet than ever. Seems that way.'
