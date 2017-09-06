Tristan Thompson called a victim of the Kardashian curse after he failed to score any points in two out of three games in the NBA finals
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers Tristan
Thompson, has been having an almost bad season. He failed to score a point in two out of three games in the
NBA finals sports and sports commentator, Jalen Rose thinks he's been affected by the Kardashian curse...lol
In a segment following game 3, Jalen said there are three guarantees in life: Father Time, gravity, and the Kardashian curse.
No comments:
Post a Comment