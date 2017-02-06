 Trevor Noah weighs into President Trump's 'Covfefe' drama in hilarious fictitious story (Video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

Trevor Noah weighs into President Trump's 'Covfefe' drama in hilarious fictitious story (Video)

South African comedian and Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, has weighed into President Donald Trump's 'Covfefe' typo tweet which got the whole World confused and it's hilarious.

Last night on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, the comedian took it upon himself to embark on a journey to find the meaning of the non-word 'Covfefe'.

In the fictitious story, Trevor plays the character of a little boy from Africa who is bullied because his name is 'Covfefe'. The little boy then left Africa on a mission to find the true meaning of the word after Trump tweeted it.

On getting to the US to find the President he faced some challenges trying to locate him. But when he did he confronted and revealed to President Trump that he' s 'Covfefe.'

Watch the hilarious footage after the cut...
