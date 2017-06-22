TREM presents Word Celebration 2017 June27th-July2nd

Expected to minister during the five-days programme are Rev. Yomi Kasali, Apostle Victor James, Bishop Mike and Bishop Peace Okonkwo (Host) and other anointed men of God.
There will be ministrations in gospel songs by the Evangel Voices and other TREM branch choirs. Free transportation will be available to and fro during the conference from all TREM branches in Lagos. Word celebration is a joint men and women conference, where everybody receive blessings and anointing from the Most High God. Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, man cannot LIVE without a spiritual life.
The time to live again has come – get set as the WORD is about to transform and liberate you.
We are happy and super excited to see you LIVE again – You don’t wanna miss this."
