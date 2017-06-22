 TREM presents Word Celebration 2017 June27th-July2nd | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

TREM presents Word Celebration 2017 June27th-July2nd

"The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM) known for her strong believe in “Power in the Word” will be hosting the 2017 edition of the annual Word Celebration with the Theme “LIVE” from Tuesday June 27th to Sunday July 2nd at the Church International Headquarters-Cathedral of His Glory, Gbagada Expressway, Anthony Oke, Lagos at 5 p.m. daily.



Expected to minister during the five-days programme are Rev. Yomi Kasali, Apostle Victor James, Bishop Mike and Bishop Peace Okonkwo (Host) and other anointed men of God.





There will be ministrations in gospel songs by the Evangel Voices and other TREM branch choirs. Free transportation will be available to and fro during the conference from all TREM branches in Lagos. Word celebration is a joint men and women conference, where everybody receive blessings and anointing from the Most High God. Just as a candle cannot burn without fire, man cannot LIVE without a spiritual life.



The time to live again has come – get set as the WORD is about to transform and liberate you.

We are happy and super excited to see you LIVE again – You don’t wanna miss this."
Posted by at 6/22/2017 05:53:00 pm

