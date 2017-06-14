 Transgender Laverne Cox goes braless | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Transgender Laverne Cox goes braless

The braless trend is fast becoming popular, this time it features Laverne Cox, the transgender star of hit TV show, Orange Is The New Black.

The 33yr old let her titties hang out as she stepped out in New York carrying a Hermes bag. More photos after the cut.




Posted by at 6/14/2017 11:57:00 am

9 comments:

AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Who him help?

14 June 2017 at 12:00
chinelo okafor said...

Vomiting...

14 June 2017 at 12:05
baby girl said...

...see face, See body hoe

14 June 2017 at 12:05
Anonymous said...

Your fake !!! Everything in you is fake fake fake !!!!!!!!!!!!......... Anike

14 June 2017 at 12:08
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

I tire


... Merited happiness

14 June 2017 at 12:12
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Fake boobs, I love him on orange is the new black.


Long live LIB

14 June 2017 at 12:22
Mc 4tee Anny said...

Gods judgment is using hummer jeep to hunt you

14 June 2017 at 12:55
Mc 4tee Anny said...

Mc 4tee Anny said...

Gods judgment is using hummer jeep to hunt you ooh

14 June 2017 at 12:59

Post a Comment

