 Tonto Dikeh's father returns her bride price to her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill (photos/video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Tonto Dikeh's father returns her bride price to her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill (photos/video)

The marital crisis between Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill entered a whole new level this past weekend when Churchill went back to Tonto Dikeh's family house to have her bride price refunded.

Churchill's uncle, Bishop Dare led a delegation to meet with Tonto Dikeh's father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Portharcourt to collect the bride price they paid over a year ago when they held their introduction
A few days back, Churchill granted an exclusive interview with LIB revealing that he's done with the marriage. He also explained that getting married to Tonto in the first place was a mistake. (Read Here)

See a leaked video from the meeting below...

A post shared by Mediaroomhub (@mediaroomhub) on
Posted by at 6/27/2017 05:31:00 pm

55 comments:

Anonymous said...

LMAO....! Tonto said she paid it herself

27 June 2017 at 17:35
hrm paul said...

Churchill is really done with this marriage am not gonna diss Tonto or Churchill but it's a pity dat it ended dis way.i pitu Tonto dad no man will be happy to refund bride price of his daughter it depicts shame and failure omatse

27 June 2017 at 17:35
Anonymous said...

But Tonto said she paid her own bride price...

27 June 2017 at 17:37
Anonymous said...

This is so sad.

27 June 2017 at 17:39
Anonymous said...

Hmmm na Wa o. Na real wa

27 June 2017 at 17:40
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

It is finished!!


Long live LIB

27 June 2017 at 17:40
Laurel said...

But someone said she paid her brideprice herself. All these media noise women always put up to gather public pity. I wonder why toto lied,

she say na she pay her bride price... Na wa oooooo... Wetin church do toto really pain am, way make am bitter like that.... Hmmmmmmm!!!!

27 June 2017 at 17:43
LaurelP said...

But someone said she paid her brideprice herself. All these media noise women always put up to gather public pity. I wonder why toto lied,

she say na she pay her bride price... Na wa oooooo... Wetin church do toto really pain am, way make am bitter like that.... Hmmmmmmm!!!!

27 June 2017 at 17:43
Anonymous said...

Conngratulions to Churchill and Tonto.life must go on. Learn from your mistakes and move on. Best wishes.

27 June 2017 at 17:46
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

This is really embarrassing to both of them,for crying out loud why taking record of this shit and posting online? Haven't they washed their dirty linen in the public enough? The poor child will grow to see all theses mess by his parents.So now that they are no longer together hope they will both respect themselves and stop the endless cat and rat fight? Immature people it's a shame 👎🏽

27 June 2017 at 17:47
Evelyn Mbonu said...

When you're dealing with a daft and someone who doesn't have the fear of God. Its not all about fame and money Churchill. Two failed marriages huh,still counting.

27 June 2017 at 17:51
ana bekee said...

That's good, stupid girl

27 June 2017 at 17:53
Anonymous said...

Oh lord I believe you can still do something...

27 June 2017 at 17:54
Evelyn Mbonu said...

I hope you have collected the bride price from your first wife too.Grow up man...this is digital era not analogue.

27 June 2017 at 17:55
Anonymous said...

Like wait ohhhh...... Thought tonto had previously said she paid her bride price so what the heck's all this craziness they displaying biko Nu.

27 June 2017 at 17:56
Stephn'ad said...

Enough already!!! I just feel for the innocent child that didn't bargain for this.

27 June 2017 at 17:56
Evelyn Mbonu said...

In all your getting dear,get WISDOM.

27 June 2017 at 17:56
Anonymous said...

Na wah!

27 June 2017 at 17:58
ik said...



Thanks for sharing, Great blog work all over

27 June 2017 at 18:01
Anonymous said...

na wao

27 June 2017 at 18:01
Anonymous said...

Na wa ohhhhh this is so sad!!!!

27 June 2017 at 18:02
Anonymous said...

Now Tonto can rest.all da best to both of you.

27 June 2017 at 18:03
tsalz said...

That settles it..God pls dem

27 June 2017 at 18:04
Anonymous said...

Tonto Dikeh do you still insist you paid your own bride price? Liar Liar pants on fire..

27 June 2017 at 18:05
Chi Jeremiah said...

just like dat #nawa

27 June 2017 at 18:08
Anonymous said...

hmmmmmm am sad imagine the sadness and shame the dad is gonna feel

27 June 2017 at 18:09
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Must everything be drama these days.. I'd have thought this kind is a private matter. Na wa o...

27 June 2017 at 18:15
Dolly Fisher said...

Let there be peace then. It's a pity.

27 June 2017 at 18:16
BROTHER NDUBISI said...

They are turning the whole tin to child play..and there is a child involve. It not everytin u show the world or put on net.

The two of them fall my hands big time I even feel like giving them my manhood to suck

27 June 2017 at 18:16
Anonymous said...

I thought she said she paid it! Hmmm, Tonto enough is enough Now!

27 June 2017 at 18:16
Ike Louisa said...

Tonto take heart.As humans, we should be careful how cast and condem other people cos you don't know what tomorrow holds.

27 June 2017 at 18:17
JoBriggs said...

Cursed! Depends on whose side you're on. Pathetic nevertheless.

27 June 2017 at 18:19
JoBriggs said...

Babyoku Oku said...

He will surely refund tonto because she borrowed him to use and pay the pride price...tonto claiming she paid her pride price by herself...these two people tire person...

27 June 2017 at 18:20
Uzoaku Onyemaobi said...

Not good.

27 June 2017 at 18:24
Anonymous said...

Men should learn to separate wife and mother issue. When you are a man, don't show your wife you love your mother more than your wife it brings problems. Nigerian mother in laws are horrible they always want to rule their sons it is bad. The Bible says for this purpose a man will leave the parents and children to the wife and they become one. Too much money causing problems. Celebs learn to be humble in marriage, husbands learn to be faithful.

27 June 2017 at 18:25
Anonymous said...

Good to know,abeg next

27 June 2017 at 18:27
Anonymous said...

News closed btw these two. me way be better pikin who marry me.

27 June 2017 at 18:30
Alloy Chikezie said...

Good.

Your comment will be visible after approval.

27 June 2017 at 18:30
Anonymous said...

I hope they returned the money with interest and the goats , Yams and palm wine too .

27 June 2017 at 18:30
Anonymous said...

Tonto is a big Mess! Pathological liar!! Any man wey get mind marry this one na Grave straight!!!

27 June 2017 at 18:30
Aliona marshall said...

I hope that he knows he doesn't have any right to his child after collecting the bride price back!

27 June 2017 at 18:30
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

My hope has been scattered. ...haba Churchill n toto.wuna make me vex abeg

27 June 2017 at 18:31
Anonymous said...

tot sis tonto told us she paid her bride price?
why refund it to uncle churchhill?

27 June 2017 at 18:32
Anonymous said...

MARIA said...

Hahaha! Tonto will now start her ashawo work as usual.

27 June 2017 at 18:32
Agbomen said...

So this is the end to that beautiful love story? The finality of the whole thing is heartbreaking. I feel kind of pained, even though am not the one who is been divorced, so to speak. It's sad.

27 June 2017 at 18:35
sheezee said...

Sad. At some point they were so in love with each fa. In tears.

27 June 2017 at 18:36
Big Don said...

I thought tonto said she paid her bride price, why is this girl full of lies abeg Churchill run as far as ur leg can carry u.. tonto with too much drama and lies haba..ogini?

27 June 2017 at 18:37
Big Don said...

Big Don said...

Anonymous said...

Don jazzy abeg go do Thanksgiving in ur church na u for enter dis mad woman trouble, I guessed ur pastor warned u not to marry her

27 June 2017 at 18:45

