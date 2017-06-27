Tonto Dikeh's father returns her bride price to her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill (photos/video)

Churchill's uncle, Bishop Dare led a delegation to meet with Tonto Dikeh's father, Chief Sunny Dikeh in Portharcourt to collect the bride price they paid over a year ago when they held their introduction
A few days back, Churchill granted an exclusive interview with LIB revealing that he's done with the marriage. He also explained that getting married to Tonto in the first place was a mistake. (Read Here)
See a leaked video from the meeting below...
55 comments:
LMAO....! Tonto said she paid it herself
Churchill is really done with this marriage am not gonna diss Tonto or Churchill but it's a pity dat it ended dis way.i pitu Tonto dad no man will be happy to refund bride price of his daughter it depicts shame and failure omatse
But Tonto said she paid her own bride price...
This is so sad.
Hmmm na Wa o. Na real wa
It is finished!!
Long live LIB
But someone said she paid her brideprice herself. All these media noise women always put up to gather public pity. I wonder why toto lied,
click here now for penis enlargement
she say na she pay her bride price... Na wa oooooo... Wetin church do toto really pain am, way make am bitter like that.... Hmmmmmmm!!!!
But someone said she paid her brideprice herself. All these media noise women always put up to gather public pity. I wonder why toto lied,
click here now for penis enlargement
she say na she pay her bride price... Na wa oooooo... Wetin church do toto really pain am, way make am bitter like that.... Hmmmmmmm!!!!
Conngratulions to Churchill and Tonto.life must go on. Learn from your mistakes and move on. Best wishes.
This is really embarrassing to both of them,for crying out loud why taking record of this shit and posting online? Haven't they washed their dirty linen in the public enough? The poor child will grow to see all theses mess by his parents.So now that they are no longer together hope they will both respect themselves and stop the endless cat and rat fight? Immature people it's a shame 👎🏽
When you're dealing with a daft and someone who doesn't have the fear of God. Its not all about fame and money Churchill. Two failed marriages huh,still counting.
That's good, stupid girl
Oh lord I believe you can still do something...
I hope you have collected the bride price from your first wife too.Grow up man...this is digital era not analogue.
Like wait ohhhh...... Thought tonto had previously said she paid her bride price so what the heck's all this craziness they displaying biko Nu.
Enough already!!! I just feel for the innocent child that didn't bargain for this.
In all your getting dear,get WISDOM.
Na wah!
Thanks for sharing, Great blog work all over
na wao
Na wa ohhhhh this is so sad!!!!
Now Tonto can rest.all da best to both of you.
That settles it..God pls dem
Tonto Dikeh do you still insist you paid your own bride price? Liar Liar pants on fire..
just like dat #nawa
hmmmmmm am sad imagine the sadness and shame the dad is gonna feel
hmmmmmm am sad imagine the sadness and shame the dad is gonna feel
hmmmmmm am sad imagine the sadness and shame the dad is gonna feel
Must everything be drama these days.. I'd have thought this kind is a private matter. Na wa o...
Let there be peace then. It's a pity.
They are turning the whole tin to child play..and there is a child involve. It not everytin u show the world or put on net.
The two of them fall my hands big time I even feel like giving them my manhood to suck
I thought she said she paid it! Hmmm, Tonto enough is enough Now!
Tonto take heart.As humans, we should be careful how cast and condem other people cos you don't know what tomorrow holds.
Cursed! Depends on whose side you're on. Pathetic nevertheless.
Cursed! Depends on whose side you're on. Pathetic nevertheless.
He will surely refund tonto because she borrowed him to use and pay the pride price...tonto claiming she paid her pride price by herself...these two people tire person...
Not good.
Men should learn to separate wife and mother issue. When you are a man, don't show your wife you love your mother more than your wife it brings problems. Nigerian mother in laws are horrible they always want to rule their sons it is bad. The Bible says for this purpose a man will leave the parents and children to the wife and they become one. Too much money causing problems. Celebs learn to be humble in marriage, husbands learn to be faithful.
Good to know,abeg next
News closed btw these two. me way be better pikin who marry me.
Good.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
I hope they returned the money with interest and the goats , Yams and palm wine too .
Tonto is a big Mess! Pathological liar!! Any man wey get mind marry this one na Grave straight!!!
I hope that he knows he doesn't have any right to his child after collecting the bride price back!
Tonto is a big Mess! Pathological liar!! Any man wey get mind marry this one na Grave straight!!!
My hope has been scattered. ...haba Churchill n toto.wuna make me vex abeg
tot sis tonto told us she paid her bride price?
why refund it to uncle churchhill?
My hope has been scattered. ...haba Churchill n toto.wuna make me vex abeg
Hahaha! Tonto will now start her ashawo work as usual.
So this is the end to that beautiful love story? The finality of the whole thing is heartbreaking. I feel kind of pained, even though am not the one who is been divorced, so to speak. It's sad.
Sad. At some point they were so in love with each fa. In tears.
I thought tonto said she paid her bride price, why is this girl full of lies abeg Churchill run as far as ur leg can carry u.. tonto with too much drama and lies haba..ogini?
I thought tonto said she paid her bride price, why is this girl full of lies abeg Churchill run as far as ur leg can carry u.. tonto with too much drama and lies haba..ogini?
I thought tonto said she paid her bride price, why is this girl full of lies abeg Churchill run as far as ur leg can carry u.. tonto with too much drama and lies haba..ogini?
Don jazzy abeg go do Thanksgiving in ur church na u for enter dis mad woman trouble, I guessed ur pastor warned u not to marry her
Post a Comment