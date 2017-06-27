 Video: 'The joy is indescribable' - Tonto Dikeh dances after her dad refunded her bride price to her ex-hubby | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Video: 'The joy is indescribable' - Tonto Dikeh dances after her dad refunded her bride price to her ex-hubby

Earlier today, a video surfaced online showing the families of Tonto Dikeh and representatives from Olakunle Churchill's family meeting for the refund of the bride price paid during their marriage rites (read here). Soon after the video hit the blogs, Tonto Dikeh shared a video of her dancing excitedly and rejoicing. 

She captioned the video:  “The joy was indescribable ••• #celeratingmyhappiness #celebratingLife #DavidsDance #VictoryDance”

The actress did not say what the celebration was all about but comments on her page show that her followers have concluded she’s celebrating the dissolution of her marriage to Olakunle Churchill. Since the couple did not have a Church wedding, the return of the bride price marks the end of the couple’s short lived marriage which was blessed with a son.

See the video below....
Anonymous said...

No sensible man will marry her. She's a bad market.

27 June 2017 at 20:31
Anonymous said...

Ok

27 June 2017 at 20:37
Anonymous said...

Walahi Tonto is crazy😂😂😂 I knew she was but not to this extent Kai 😂😂😂😂😂😂 can u imagine ?

27 June 2017 at 20:38
Anonymous said...

Can't wait to dance dat dance my sista. Until u have walked in those shoes. U have no idea.

27 June 2017 at 20:38
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

I feel she's pained despite her dance. She just wants to spite her ex.

Long live LIB

27 June 2017 at 20:39
Anonymous said...

Drama Queen... USELESS Bitch. Idiotic woman. Born throw away. Ashawo. Sperm wey them use born na wast

27 June 2017 at 20:39
Anonymous said...

I pity her. She is even celebrating, instead of her to do everything possible to keep her marriage
How Churchill slept with an Olosho

27 June 2017 at 20:43
Anonymous said...

SMH...

27 June 2017 at 20:46
Ayodeji Opeyemi Alex said...

Are you done dancing?

27 June 2017 at 20:46
Anonymous said...

But this girl is behaving abnormal. She's simply possessed by evil spirits. She's really mad
Unfortunately Churchill really didn't make inquiry. Churchill you're delivered from the powers of darkness. Urban son will surely look for you when he grows up. Forget her drama

27 June 2017 at 20:46
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Darker queen, what ever makes u happy girl enjoy o jare, who marriage Epp?

27 June 2017 at 20:47
Anonymous said...

I thought you said you paid your own BRIDE PRICE???? It's high time you stopped this LIES

27 June 2017 at 20:48
Cosmos Olakunle said...

This to me is the highest level of stupidity and insanity!U are celebrating the end of ur marriage despite lying about paying ur bride price by yourself? Yoruba will say Ijo eleya (shameful dance)

27 June 2017 at 20:48
Firstlady blessing said...

She is pretending, she is actually pained within

27 June 2017 at 20:50
Anonymous said...

Fools courage. ..
Very pathetic woman.
Shameless...
I pity other dumb girls who might emulate this tragedy.

27 June 2017 at 20:54
Anonymous said...

Good for her.she deserves to be happy.

27 June 2017 at 20:55
Anonymous said...

This woman has mental health issues

27 June 2017 at 20:56
Mamalicious Nky said...

Mumu tonto. Madness in the making.

27 June 2017 at 20:59
Anonymous said...

I hope and pray she gets true happiness.

27 June 2017 at 20:59
brofigga said...

Make she dey mumu herself. Putting up a fake disposition to give the impression she's not bothered. I bet her heart aches as hell. No woman likes to be dumped. She might be dancing, but she's bleeding inside.

27 June 2017 at 20:59
Anonymous said...

I don't know why she is dancing, you still share a son together. Grow up Tonto and act your age.The end of the marriage does not mean death, you will still interact in the future, you have a son who will go looking for his dad no matter how much of a super woman you can be...it's just the reality of life. Fights don't last forever, this moment too will pass.
You are beautiful , young and healthy ...enjoy the blessings around you and don't be petty.

27 June 2017 at 21:01
Anonymous said...

Go back to ur madness....heard once u've tasted it u never want it to end. Mumu girl. I pity her son. Sad#

27 June 2017 at 21:02
Anonymous said...

27 June 2017 at 21:02
Kelvin Bigg. said...

It is conspicuously glaring for the blind to see and obviously loud enough for the deaf to hear that madness is a serious disease. I pity her.

27 June 2017 at 21:02
Anonymous said...

I advice churchill to take his son into his custody. This girl is unfit to raise up any man or child.

27 June 2017 at 21:03
Anonymous said...

27 June 2017 at 21:03
Pretty woman friend said...

U deserves to be happy my dearie. U had tried ur best, to make tins worked,but d mother wouldn't let u. Leave dt church rat to marry his mum. I hope he knows what's doing on time.

27 June 2017 at 21:04
Anonymous said...

Too bad that people can't enjoy the age in marriage anymore. All we see is ceremony then divorce

27 June 2017 at 21:05
Anonymous said...

thought madam tonto said she was d one dat paid her bride price so which money is oga churchill collecting.this woman needs to go to therapy soon i mean real soon

27 June 2017 at 21:15
simple said...

Hahaha... am very sure she's sad abt dat inside... pretending

27 June 2017 at 21:18
Anonymous said...

Thought she said she brought the money for her brideprice,which money are they refunding now n who's refunding who? E be like say dis gal stil dey high

27 June 2017 at 21:18
Tina said...

When Tiwa Savage and T billz broke up because Tiwa Savage always cheats on him and wouldn't cook for her family, she was on TV granting interviews and crying like a baby donkey, did you hear anything from her ex husband ??

If you knew who Tonto was before that marriage will you be surprised with the way she's handling the breakup?

27 June 2017 at 21:24
RareSpecie Z said...

Mumu

27 June 2017 at 21:25
RareSpecie Z said...

Mumu.
Schizophrenic fuck.

27 June 2017 at 21:26
Anonymous said...

Mtchew, shame on u Tonto. Stop pretending cos u least expected it. maybe you thought bcos u hv a son for him whom he love so much, you got him where you wanted him. My dear, Churchill is bigger than you. Maybe when he stop giving you money for your son's upkeep & also stop flooding his bank acct wt money, then we will know how far. Cover your face cos You fucked up real good.

27 June 2017 at 21:26
Anonymous said...

At least u can now stop lying... Drama queen..... Aninimaous

27 June 2017 at 21:30
Anonymous said...

I am rejoicing and dancing with you , that woman beater does not deserve you. Take care of little man king and God bless.

27 June 2017 at 21:30
Anonymous said...

27 June 2017 at 21:30
Manuel Kunmi said...

jesus wept

27 June 2017 at 21:34
Anonymous said...

Dance Of shame,no man will ever marry u,but your congo

27 June 2017 at 21:36
Anonymous said...

We don't care to know. It looks so fake, like trying to prove to us that you are so happy. Good for you dear.

27 June 2017 at 21:42
9ja Parrot said...

Linda, what about the Churchill's DNA that is in here brain now? Who go wipe that one commot for her brain? Abi na so she go carry am go meet another man? I am just asking o, because that your scientific post about d DANA get as e be o.

27 June 2017 at 21:42

